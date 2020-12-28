Express Wash Concepts Announces Acquisition of Ultimate Wash in Streetsboro, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its acquisition of Ultimate Wash, located at 9475 State Route 14 in Streetsboro, Ohio. The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall Ohio-based portfolio to 33 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash.

"We are excited to join the Streetsboro community, provide career opportunities with great growth potential, and plan to invest around a million dollars to upgrade the current building and facility," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to offering the highest quality express wash experience, excellent customer service, and the convenience and value of our Unlimited Wash Club."

The acquisition is effective as of December 24, 2020, with no current interruption to current Ultimate Wash customers. Express Wash Concepts plans to temporarily close the wash in late February, 2021 to convert to the company's Cleveland-based signature brand, CLEan Express Auto Wash. Once re-opened, the new CLEan Express Streetsboro location will feature the industry's best wash equipment, a fully remodeled retail office, and a free vacuum lot with 12 vacuums.

Express Wash Concepts opened its first of four Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash locations in July 2020 near downtown at 3606 Carnegie Ave. Additional operating locations include South Euclid, Middleburg Heights and now Streetsboro. CLEan Express is continuing its wash expansion with 2 locations currently under construction, and several upcoming groundbreakings scheduled for Spring, 2021. The company is expected to be one of the largest express car wash brands in Northeast Ohio by Summer, 2021.

Express Wash Concepts brands offer fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. With 33 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Related Links

https://www.expresswashconcepts.com

