Express Wash Concepts Expands Northeast Ohio Footprint; Offers Free Washes January 9-18 at Newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 645 Richmond Road in Richmond Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 645 Richmond Road in Richmond Heights, Ohio. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 132 express wash locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Toledo, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. An additional 12 EWC locations are currently under construction, including two additional Greater Cleveland locations in Warrensville Heights and Medina.

"Our growth in Northeast Ohio continues to be driven by customers choosing value and convenience without compromise," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Our new Richmond Heights location allows us to extend our best-in-class wash experience while supporting local jobs and long-term community investment."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Richmond Road location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from January 9-18, 2026. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months, top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to Step Forward to further their mission of propelling educational attainment and economic self-sufficiency for multiple generations throughout Cuyahoga County.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for only $25, with all proceeds benefiting Step Forward. Gift cards purchased at the Richmond Road location may be used at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, award-winning customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location. Spanning 53 locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Toledo, the Clean Express brand portfolio has earned repeated recognition for high-quality service, strong workplace culture, and customer satisfaction— including multiple Top Workplaces honors from Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 132 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts