Express Wash Concepts Announces Central Ohio Expansion; Breaks Ground on Two New Moo Moo Express Locations

Scheduled to Open in October, 2024, the Two Columbus Area Express Tunnel Car Washes will be the Company's 33rd and 34th Central Ohio Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced that construction has begun on two new Moo Moo Express Car Wash locations at 1120 Evans Way Ct. and 55 S. Grener Ave. in Columbus. Both locations are scheduled to open by the end of October, 2024 and will feature the Moo's classic 3,600 square foot red barn express wash tunnel, complimentary professional grade vacuums and a fully stocked retail office.

"We remain focused on consistently delivering an exceptional wash experience, and driving value to our retail wash customers and Unlimited Wash Club Members with convenient, easily accessible wash locations throughout Central Ohio," said John Roush, Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts and Founder of Moo Moo Express Car Wash. "These two new Moo locations will not only feature the industry's best, environmentally friendly equipment and our award-winning customer service, but also enable us to further give back to our communities through our EWC Cares initiative."

The Express Wash Concepts brand portfolio features more than 95 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. With a continued focus on core market greenfield expansion, EWC plans to open 35 additional locations throughout the next 12 months, including four under the Moo Moo Express brand.

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio's leader in the high-end, express car wash market and currently operates 32 locations across Columbus and Central Ohio communities including Bexley, Clintonville, Dublin, Gahanna, Grandview, Gove City, Groveport, Heath, Hilliard, Lancaster, Marysville, Newark, New Albany, Northland, Pickerington, Polaris, Reynoldsburg, Whitehall and Upper Arlington. Since opening in 2009, Moo Moo Express has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and car washes to support Central Ohio organizations through its industry leading EWC Cares initiative.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 95+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Moo Moo Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is Central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 32+ locations and growing. Moo Moo's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the popular Unlimited Wash Club offers unlimited car washes at any Moo location starting at just $20 a month per vehicle. Home grown and operated, Moo Moo Express is proud to be a supporter of the Central Ohio community. For more information, visit www.moomoocarwash.com/.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts