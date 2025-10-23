Express Wash Concepts Announces Continued Hampton Roads Expansion; Offers Free Washes October 24 - November 2 at New Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Newport News

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash, now open at 14260 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News, Virginia. The new site expands EWC's regional footprint to 18 Green Clean Express locations across Hampton Roads and a total of 125 express car washes throughout Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Hampton Roads, and Pittsburgh.

With a continued focus on strategic core market development, EWC plans to open more than 20 additional locations by early 2026, including three new sites throughout Hampton Roads.

"Our investment in Newport News underscores our long-term commitment to the Hampton Roads community," said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We're proud to provide local residents a fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly car wash experience, while also giving back through our EWC Cares partnership with LINK of Hampton Roads, whose incredible work helps local individuals and families find stability and hope."

From October 24 through November 2, 2025, the Newport News Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening by offering free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes ($22 value) to all customers. New Wash Smart Unlimited Club members can also join at 50% off their first 3 months, top two packages, and Green Clean Express will donate $10 from every new membership to LINK of Hampton Roads, Inc.

LINK of Hampton Roads connects individuals and families experiencing housing crisis— including veterans— with emergency services and helps them secure stable, affordable housing with ongoing case-management support.

Additional grand opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean gift card for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated back to LINK of Hampton Roads. Once purchased at the Warwick Boulevard location, gift cards are redeemable at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash delivers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience featuring cutting-edge wash technology and complimentary professional-grade vacuums. The Company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes at any Green Clean Express.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 125 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location.

For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts