Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Detroit Customer Appreciation Weekend with Free Washes at all Eleven Clean Express Auto Wash Locations October 24-26, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced a special Customer Appreciation Weekend across all 11 Detroit metro Clean Express Auto Wash locations, offering free Clean-est Ultra washes (a $22 value) from October 24–26, 2025.

As part of the celebration, guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top two wash packages, giving customers the opportunity to experience the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any EWC location.

"Since entering the market in 2024, Detroit has quickly become one of our fastest-growing markets, and we're incredibly grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers across the region," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Our Customer Appreciation Weekend is our way of saying thank you for welcoming Clean Express into your neighborhoods. We're proud to deliver a superior, environmentally friendly wash experience—backed by our team's dedication to quality, convenience, and community giving."

With 11 Detroit-area locations and continued expansion of seven new locations planned into 2026, Clean Express Auto Wash remains committed to providing premium express car wash experiences that feature state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club allows members to clean and protect their vehicles with ease—while enjoying the flexibility and value of unlimited washing at any 125+ EWC locations nationwide.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 125 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

