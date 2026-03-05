Express Wash Concepts Expands Hampton Roads Presence; Offers Free Washes March 6-15 at Newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Newport News

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 6102 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Virginia.

The new site represents EWC's 134th location nationwide and its 19th Green Clean Express Auto Wash. The company currently has 10 additional locations under construction, including two new Green Clean Express sites in Virginia Beach on Holland Road and Independence Boulevard, further strengthening its long-term investment in the Hampton Roads region.

With a continued focus on disciplined core-market growth, EWC continues to scale across key Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets while deepening its presence in communities where customers value access to multiple convenient locations, in addition to speed, high-quality and environmentally responsible wash solutions.

"Our continued expansion in Hampton Roads reflects strong demand for a premium, environmentally friendly wash experience delivered with consistency and care," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we grow, we remain committed to leading the industry in operational excellence, investing in the development of our team members, and strengthening the communities we proudly serve through local non-profit partnerships."

From March 6-15, 2026, the Jefferson Avenue Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening by offering free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) to all customers. New Wash Smart Unlimited Club members can also join at 50% off their first three months on the top two packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Green Clean Express will donate $10 to The Heart of Giving, supporting their mission to connect individuals, families and organizations by bridging gaps in resources to inspire hope, empower lives and foster unity through selfless service and collaboration.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean Express gift card available for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated to The Heart of Giving. Gift cards purchased at the Jefferson Avenue location may be redeemed at any Green Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash delivers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience featuring state-of-the-art wash technology and complimentary professional-grade vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 134 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.

