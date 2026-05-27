Express Wash Concepts Expands into Flint Market with First Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes May 29 - June 7 at 4515 Corunna Road in Flint, Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 4515 Corunna Road in Flint, marking the company's first Clean Express location serving the Flint market.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 141 express car wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Hampton Roads. The Flint opening marks Clean Express' 16th Michigan location and reflects EWC's continued investment across Mid-Michigan and Greater Detroit. Three additional Michigan locations are under construction, including future Greater Flint-area sites at 2474 W. Hill Rd. in Flint and 1211 S. Irish Rd. in Davison, both expected to open by the end of 2026.

"Flint is an important next step in our Michigan growth strategy as we introduce the Clean Express experience to a new community," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We're excited to bring customers in the Flint market a fast, high-quality wash experience backed by industry-leading equipment, award-winning customer service and the consistency people deserve when caring for their vehicles. As we continue expanding across Michigan, we remain focused on delivering a better wash experience while investing in the communities we serve."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Corunna Road, Flint location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from May 29 - June 7, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package.

For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to designated nonprofit partner Humane Society of Genesee County, supporting its mission of helping companion animals through sheltering, adoption and humane education initiatives.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Genesee County. Gift cards purchased at the Flint location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash technology, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and award-winning customer service, with every wash backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

Spanning 58 locations across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the Clean Express portfolio continues to expand access to fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly wash experiences while earning recognition for customer satisfaction, workplace culture and service excellence.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 141 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts