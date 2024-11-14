Express Wash Concepts Continues Detroit Metro Market Expansion With Third Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its continued Detroit metro expansion with the grand opening of a third Clean Express Auto Wash located at 4300 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford Township. The Company's first Detroit location opened at 32976 Gratiot Avenue in March, 2024, followed by 26429 Gratiot Avenue in June, 2024. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 101 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open through 2025, including nine across Detroit.

"With each Detroit grand opening, we're excited to keep surpassing customer expectations with our convenient and affordable high-quality, eco-friendly washes," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue our Detroit metro expansion, we remain committed to making a positive difference through our award-winning community and employee development initiatives, advancing our mission to enhance people, communities, and cars through the power of clean."

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Unlimited Wash Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

From November 14-24, 2024 the new Pontiac Lake Road Clean Express is offering a free signature Cleanest Ultra + Ceramic car wash ($22 value) to all customers. Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, a savings of up to $60. As the official car wash of the Detroit Red Wings, Clean Express will donate $10 for each Unlimited Wash Club sign-up to the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting community causes that contribute to the growth of hockey, youth education and wellness.

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to the Detroit Red Wings Foundation. Once purchased at the Pontiac Lake Road location, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 100 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express , Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

