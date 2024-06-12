Express Wash Concepts Continues Hampton Roads Expansion; Celebrates 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today the Company's 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 4769 Shore Drive location in Virginia Beach. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads. EWC remains dedicated to strategic core market expansion, with 35 new locations set to open by early 2025.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Unlimited Wash Club membership, starting at $25 a month, is one of the region's first to offer truly unlimited washes at any Green Clean Express. Two more Virginia locations, including another Virginia Beach site 836 Kempsville Road, are either under construction or set to begin in 2024.

"The coastal environment can be harsh on vehicles, and we are excited to offer yet another convenient location to help our customers clean and protect one of their biggest investments," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to consistently exceeding the expectations of both our customers and communities through continued thoughtful expansion, the industry's best, eco-friendly wash equipment and impactful community involvement."

From June 14th- 23rd, 2024, the Shore Drive Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Green Clean Express will donate $10 to Toby's Dream Foundation, to help fulfill their mission of bringing joy to children with life-threatening illnesses by granting them a dream of a lifetime.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 97+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

