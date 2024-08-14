Express Wash Concepts Continues Pittsburgh Expansion With Grand Opening of 32nd Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With ongoing prioritization of strategic core market expansion, Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today the Company's 32nd Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 2929 Clairton Blvd. location in Brentwood. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 98 express wash locations across Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads. An additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025.

Clean Express Auto Wash offers a state-of-the-art, high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular "Wash Smart" unlimited wash club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Express Wash Concepts portfolio. Three additional Pittsburgh locations are scheduled to open by early 2025, including 2310 West Liberty Avenue and 7903 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh, and 8695 Lincoln Highway in North Huntingdon.

"Whether washing near home or work, or traveling in one of our core markets, our customers enjoy the convenience and reassurance that they are protecting one of their largest investments— their vehicle," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer and Clean Express Auto Wash Founder. "Our new Brentwood Clean Express perfectly complements our Pittsburgh portfolio, and we're excited to showcase our award-winning, high quality wash experience that is without a doubt the region's best overall value."

From August 16th – 25th, 2024, the 2929 Clairton Blvd., Brentwood Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Clean-est Ultra" signature wash featuring ceramic ($24 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the limited time only Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the 10-day period, Clean Express will donate $10 to Lending Hearts to help fulfill their mission of bringing hope and strength to those impacted by cancer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 98 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express , Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts