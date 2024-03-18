Express Wash Concepts Continues Strategic Core Market Expansion With Opening of 15th Greater Dayton Flying Ace Express Car Wash

DAYTON, Ohio, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today the Company's 15th Greater Dayton Flying Ace Express Car Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 4035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering location, adjacent to Meijer. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 95 express wash locations across Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 25 EWC locations are scheduled to open in 2024.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 95+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.

Flying Ace Express is Greater Dayton, Ohio's leader in the high-end, express car wash market. Consistently recognized as the region's "best car wash" by Dayton Magazine, Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com readers, Flying Ace Express offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Unlimited Wash Club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes at any Flying Ace Express location. An additional Flying Ace Express at 7730 Brandt Pike is scheduled to open in late spring, 2024, alongside continued heavy investment in the Greater Dayton region.

"We are excited to continue our demonstrated commitment to responsible core market expansion, while simultaneously providing our customers with access to multiple convenient, state-of-the-art locations delivering the highest-quality express wash and customer service available today," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer and Flying Ace Express Co-Founder.

From April 12-21, 2024, the newest Kettering Flying Ace Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Flying Ace" signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Flying Ace Express will donate $10 to the Greater Dayton Apartment Association, to help fulfill their mission of providing rental assistance to individuals unable to pay their rent due to illness, family tragedy or unfortunate circumstances.

"As a home grown and operated company, we consider it a privilege to give back to our communities," explained Roush. "It's pretty powerful to utilize our grand opening to not only showcase our amazing wash experience and overall value, but also to help prevent homelessness. Our team's goal is to raise several thousand dollars for the Greater Dayton Apartment Association throughout our grand opening."

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder David Bonderman. The Company presently operates throughout Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Hampton Roads, Virginia; and Detroit, Michigan.

About Flying Ace Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2015, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is Dayton Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 15 locations and rapidly expanding. Flying Ace's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the popular Unlimited Wash Club offers unlimited car washes at any Flying Ace Express location starting at just $20 a month per vehicle. All Flying Ace Express locations offer free vacuums, a fully stocked retail office with additional car cleaning products, and a towel exchange program with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local nonprofits. Home grown and operated, Flying Ace is proud to be a supporter of the local Dayton community. Hours of operation include Monday – Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday, 9am-6pm. For more information, please visit www.flyingacecarwash.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 95+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free

vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts