Express Wash Concepts Hosts Inaugural Washy Awards; Recognizes Exceptional Sites & Team Member Contributions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its inaugural Washy Awards were held at Central Ohio's Cherry Valley Hotel on March 21. Designed to recognize exceptional sites, team member and partner contributions, more than 80 attendees were present as 15 awards were distributed including Site Manager of the Year, Field Leader of the Year, Support MVP and 10- and 15-year tenure acknowledgements.

"We remain the top express car wash of choice in all of our markets because of the consistent hard work and dedication from our 950+ team members," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "It is humbling to stand among these dedicated industry leaders and proudly acknowledge their contributions to EWC's overall success. It has always been our goal to grow this business alongside great people, and those deservingly recognized as 2024 Washy Award recipients are definitely key contributors in our past and continued success."

Award categories and winners included:

Tech of the Year – Josh Johnson

– Most Service Requests Completed – Shawn Wandersee

– Most Innovative – Lisa Ellsworth

– Site Manager of the Year – Tyler Osborne

– Rookie of the Year (1 st Year Site Manager) – Chris Kriso

Assistant Manager of the Year – Joe Russell

Site with the Highest UWC Sales – Green Clean Express #516 (Site Manager Jacob Sauers)

Non-Profit of the Year – Avalon Foundation

Most Reliable – Tim Janasek

Customer Favorite – Halle Abdelrazek

Site with the Highest Wash Volume – Flying Ace Express #205 (Site Manager Samantha Plummer)

Field Leader of the Year – Annette Robbins

Support MVP – Nicholas Kovalick

Service Anniversary – 10 Years: Amber Burwell, Cameron Morris, Jeremiah Harmon, Daniel Harris, Mark Hunkele, Scott Robertson and Gage Warrick

Service Anniversary 15 Years: Shawn Everett, Gabriel Ortiz, Jamie Woolard

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 95 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. EWC plans to open 25 additional locations in 2024.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 95+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

