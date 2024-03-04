Express Wash Concepts Ranked #80; Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest Growing Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. According to Inc. Magazine, EWC ranked #80 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 147%. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio. EWC is the only car wash company to be recognized on this year's Midwest list.

"Each day, our 950+ team members remain focused on providing our customers with the best wash experience possible, and their dedication has enabled us to grow responsibly and consistently be named one of the Midwest's fastest growing companies," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "Being home-grown and operated, we are so proud to be featured alongside six other Central Ohio businesses and look forward to our continued positive impact on the region's economy."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 95 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location. EWC plans to open 25 additional locations in 2024.

The 172 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries. Between 2020 and 2022, they added more than 14,830 jobs and nearly $24.5 billion to the Midwest economy. Complete results can be found at inc.com/midwest.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 95+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Inc. 5000 Regionals:

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

