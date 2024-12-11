Express Wash Concepts Expands Executive Leadership Team; Announces Appointment of Shawn Hummell as President

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the appointment of Shawn Hummell as the company's inaugural President. Hummel will oversee strategic planning and field implementation of EWC's strategy, vision and operational excellence, which currently includes 103 award-winning express car wash locations across Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Toledo, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads.

"Shawn's extensive multi-unit retail experience in driving revenue growth, streamlining operations, and fostering strong team and customer engagement will be crucial as we advance our core market development," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about the positive impact he will have on EWC's ongoing growth and welcome him to our executive leadership team."

Hummell brings to EWC more than 20 years of distinguished retail leadership experience resulting in the measurable and sustainable growth of organizational performance at several top retail companies including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond and Follett Higher Education. Most recently at Follett Higher Education, Hummell led the implementation of innovative margin and top-line sales recapture strategies in general merchandise and course materials and supplies, culminating in double digit compounding annual growth, substantial labor expense savings, and total customer satisfaction index score improvement. These groundbreaking marketing and merchant strategies, and third-party partnerships, delivered millions of dollars in improved EBITDA performance for the business. Hummell earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Washington and is currently an MBA candidate at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

"My priorities will be to exceed customer expectations while supporting team member growth and development," said Hummell. "I look forward to actively contributing to EWC's ongoing success and driving initiatives that will enhance operational efficiency and further strengthen the company's foundation."

EWC plans to open more than 35 additional locations by the end of 2025 throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates more than 100 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

