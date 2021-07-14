Express Wash Concepts Expands Executive Leadership Team; Announces Jeff Shermer as Chief Operating Officer

"I'm excited to welcome Jeff to the EWC family," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. "Jeff's proven track record of successfully scaling businesses and driving organizational performance will be critical to our success as we continue expansion into existing and new markets."

Shermer brings to EWC more than 15 years of leadership experience in operations, learning and development, recruiting and marketing. Under his tenure, the award-winning Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant group grew from four units to more than 50. A Central Ohio native, Shermer earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA from Franklin University.

"I look forward to working with EWC's teams to enhance the company's strong foundation of operations, team member growth and overall customer experience," said Shermer.

EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022 throughout Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the approximately $3.9 billion family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman. EWC currently operates 44 express car washes under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

The Express Wash Concepts family of brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Related Links

https://www.expresswashconcepts.com

