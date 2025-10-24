Express Wash Concepts Expands Greater Cincinnati Presence with Acquisition of Montgomery Road Zips Car Wash Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the continued expansion of its Flying Ace Express Car Wash brand through the acquisition of a new site located at 12167 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati, Ohio. This strategic addition strengthens EWC's growing presence across Greater Cincinnati and increases the company's express wash portfolio to 126 locations across six states, operating under five award-winning brands. More than 20 additional sites are slated to open or break ground by early 2026, including a second Flying Ace in Miamisburg on East Central Avenue.

The acquisition, finalized in October 2025, marks another milestone in EWC's strategy to expand its footprint through both greenfield development and strategic acquisitions across its core markets. The Montgomery Road site is currently undergoing extensive renovations and Flying Ace rebranding, with a grand opening celebration planned for mid-December 2025. Once complete, the reimagined express wash will bring the Flying Ace network to 19 locations across Dayton, Richmond, Indiana and Cincinnati— joining existing Greater Cincinnati sites on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, Princeton Pike in Springdale, and Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati.

"We remain committed to smart, purposeful growth that strengthens our brands and enhances the customer experience," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "The Montgomery Road location will allow us to better serve customers in the northeast Cincinnati corridor, delivering the same fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly wash experience that Flying Ace is known for— while creating new jobs and deepening our community partnerships through our EWC Cares initiative."

Homegrown and operated, Flying Ace delivers a premium express car wash experience, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Repeatedly recognized for superior wash quality and customer service, Flying Ace has earned numerous accolades including Best of Dayton and Best of Butler County by the Dayton Daily News, and #1 Car Wash by Dayton.com.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 126 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

