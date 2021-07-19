Express Wash Concepts Expands into Greater Pittsburgh with Acquisition of CleanTown USA; New Kensington Groundbreaking

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, located at 4867 William Flynn Highway in Allison Park. The location will continue operating as is until mid-October, at which point it will be temporarily shut down for 60 days for a $2 million conversion. Upon reopening, CleanTown USA will be Pittsburgh's premier express car wash featuring two new express wash tunnels, the industry's best wash equipment and free, self-serve vacuums.

Express Wash Concepts also announced it has broken ground on a new express tunnel car wash at 97 Tarentum Bridge Rd. in New Kensington and is scheduled to begin construction on a third express tunnel location in East McKeesport next month. Both New Kensington and East McKeesport locations will operate under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' current operating wash portfolio to 45 locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash, and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

"We have been eyeing the Pittsburgh market and waiting for the right opportunity to introduce our Clean Express Auto Wash brand," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "With these two upcoming express tunnel washes openings, coupled with the CleanTown USA acquisition, we are confident that we will provide the highest quality, customer service-focused wash experience available. Additionally, we're pleased to offer our team members some of the highest wages and advancement opportunities in the industry, and pledge to better the communities in which we operate with our CleanCares initiative."

The acquisition is effective immediately, with no service interruption to current CleanTown USA customers. The New Kensington and East McKeesport Clean Express Auto Wash locations are scheduled to open by the end of October, 2021.

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the approximately $3.9 billion family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman. EWC's family of brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland & Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash and CleanTown USA, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 45 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

