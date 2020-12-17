Express Wash Concepts Expands into Northwest Ohio with Acquisition of Three Meyers Auto Wash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has doubled its current Northern Ohio footprint with the acquisition of three Greater Toledo Meyers Auto Wash locations. The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall Ohio-based portfolio to 31 locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash, and now Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash.

"Meyers Auto Wash is an impeccable family-run business that I had the opportunity to be involved with since Day 1," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "Mark and Nikki Meyers' overall vision, impeccable track record of customer service, community involvement and their strategic locations in Maumee, Toledo and Sylvania, provide a great foundation as Express Wash Concepts expands into the Toledo market."

Express Wash Concepts is planning multiple wash expansion and will announce additional Toledo-based development sites and location openings throughout 2021 and beyond.

The three newly acquired locations include:

4340 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH

3119 Central Park West Toledo, OH

2411 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH

The acquisition is effective as of December 17, 2020. Current Meyers Auto Wash Unlimited Wash Club Members and customers will not experience any disruption during the transition.

Express Wash Concepts brands offer fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Multiple new wash locations throughout Ohio are currently scheduled to open by mid-2021.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. With 31 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

