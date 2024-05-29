Express Wash Concepts Expands Pittsburgh Footprint With Grand Opening of 30th Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today the Company's 30th Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 3010 East Carson St. location in Pittsburgh. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Hampton Roads. With ongoing prioritization of strategic core market expansion, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025.

Clean Express Auto Wash offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Unlimited Wash Club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Clean Express portfolio. Four additional Pittsburgh locations are scheduled to open in 2024, including 2310 West Liberty Avenue and 7903 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh, 2929 Clairton Boulevard in Brentwood and 8695 Lincoln Highway in North Huntingdon.

"Opening 30 multimarket Clean Express locations in just four years is an incredible achievement, and is made possible by our extremely dedicated team members and loyal customers," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer and Clean Express Auto Wash Founder. "Our goal is to continue to exceed customer and Unlimited Wash Club Member expectations through responsible expansion, while simultaneously positively impacting the environment and the communities we serve through our high impact EWC Cares initiatives."

From May 31st – June 9th, 2024, the Carson Street Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Clean-est Ultra" signature wash featuring ceramic ($24 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express will donate $10 to The Cameron Heyward Foundation/The Heyward House, to help fulfill their mission of empowering, enlightening and engaging youth through innovative programs, partnerships and community outreach.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 97+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts