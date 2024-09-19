Express Wash Concepts Expands Pittsburgh Footprint With Grand Opening of 33rd Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today the Company's 33rd Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 8695 Lincoln Highway location in North Huntingdon Township. With a continued focus on core market expansion, EWC currently operates 99 express wash locations across Pittsburgh, Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, and Hampton Roads. An additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025.

"Our new, state-of-the-art North Huntingdon wash marks our 10th Greater Pittsburgh express wash location, and we are thrilled to provide our customers another convenient location to receive a premium wash experience at an unbeatable value," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer and Clean Express Auto Wash Founder.

Clean Express Auto Wash offers a state-of-the-art, high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular "Wash Smart" unlimited wash club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Express Wash Concepts portfolio. Two additional Pittsburgh locations are under construction and slated to open in early, 2025, including 6300 Steubenville Pike and 187 Millers Run Rd. in Bridgeville.

From September 20-29, 2024, the 8695 Lincoln Highway Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Clean-est Ultra" signature wash featuring ceramic ($24 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the limited time only Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express will donate $10 to Beverly's PGH to help fulfill their mission of celebrating and strengthening families in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 99 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts