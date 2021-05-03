Express Wash Concepts Expands to the East Coast; Announces Acquisition of Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NORFOLK, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has expanded its portfolio beyond the Ohio market and to the East Coast with the acquisition of Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. Green Clean Express currently operates five Hampton Roads locations in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk. An additional 20 locations are scheduled to open by 2022 throughout Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

The acquisition increases Express Wash Concepts' wash portfolio to 40 operating locations including the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

"Green Clean Express Auto Wash is backed by impressive leadership and vision, and bringing them under the Express Wash Concepts family of brands marks a major milestone in the continued responsible expansion of our geographic footprint," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts' Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue accelerated growth across existing and new markets, we look forward to providing the industry's best, high-quality express car wash experience and award-winning customer service."

The acquisition is effective immediately, with no service interruption to current Green Clean Express customers. Green Clean Express will open three locations in Portsmouth and Suffolk by July, 2021.

"We are excited to join Express Wash Concepts and integrate their proven expertise in operations and customer service," said Shawn Everett, Founder and Managing Partner of Green Clean Express Auto Wash. "Additionally, we look forward to the enhanced personal and professional opportunities we will offer our Team Members as we continue our rapid growth under the EWC umbrella."

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the approximately $3.9 billion family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman.

The Express Wash Concepts family of brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 40 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Related Links

https://www.expresswashconcepts.com

