Express Wash Concepts Innovates Fleet Car Care with Mobile App

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts , the parent company of 5 express wash tunnel brands, has launched a new mobile application tailored for fleet customers. The new mobile application sets a new standard for fleet care and management by providing an array of benefits to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The new mobile application, EWC Wash Me! , offers fleet customers a seamless experience, allowing for account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data. Key features of the app include:

Additional benefits to fleet customers include a pay-per-wash model with discounted pricing for fleet customers. This cost-effective model ensures that fleet customers pay only for the washes that they use, saving money while maintaining their fleet's cleanliness. The fleet wash program is available to companies with 5 or more vehicles in their fleet program.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts operates 85+ award-winning express car wash locations under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com .

