Express Wash Concepts Innovates Fleet Car Care with Mobile App

News provided by

Express Wash Concepts

07 Nov, 2023, 13:55 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of 5 express wash tunnel brands, has launched a new mobile application tailored for fleet customers. The new mobile application sets a new standard for fleet care and management by providing an array of benefits to streamline operations and improve efficiency. 

The new mobile application, EWC Wash Me!, offers fleet customers a seamless experience, allowing for account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data. Key features of the app include:

  1. Convenient Account Management: Fleet managers can now easily oversee their accounts, update user information, and make adjustments through a user-friendly interface. 
  2. Real-Time Wash Data: The application offers instant access to current wash data, enabling fleet managers to stay informed about each user's washing history.
  3. Monthly Billing Made Simple: The EWC Wash Me! app automatically bills on the first of each month for all washes requested in the prior month. 
  4. Wash Across the EWC Family of Brands: Fleet customers can wash at any of our 92+ locations with Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash , and Bee Clean Express Car Wash

Additional benefits to fleet customers include a pay-per-wash model with discounted pricing for fleet customers. This cost-effective model ensures that fleet customers pay only for the washes that they use, saving money while maintaining their fleet's cleanliness. The fleet wash program is available to companies with 5 or more vehicles in their fleet program. 

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts operates 85+ award-winning express car wash locations under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Also from this source

More Than a Car Wash: Moo Moo Express Assists Hilliard Food Pantry After Devastating Fire Destroys Warehouse

More Than a Car Wash: Moo Moo Express Assists Hilliard Food Pantry After Devastating Fire Destroys Warehouse

Home grown and operated, Moo Moo Express Car Wash has always considered it a privilege and responsibility to give back to the community. Part of the...
Express Wash Concepts Secures Incremental $150M Credit Facility from MidCap Financial to Fuel Core Market Greenfield Expansion

Express Wash Concepts Secures Incremental $150M Credit Facility from MidCap Financial to Fuel Core Market Greenfield Expansion

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced today that it has successfully secured a $150 million incremental credit facility led by MidCap Financial to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.