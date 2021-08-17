Express Wash Concepts Once Again Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Despite the challenges we faced throughout the past year, we are blessed and proud of our ability to maintain a noteworthy growth record, in addition to expanding into several new markets including our new Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash brand," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the industry recognition that being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list offers and remain committed to responsibly growing our express wash portfolio, providing excellent career growth opportunities for our team members, and providing our customers with the best express wash experience possible."

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent— not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies— as of December 31, 2020.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 45 express car washes across Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania and offers fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, is available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland & Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash and CleanTown USA, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 45 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

