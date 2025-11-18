Express Wash Concepts Powers Continued Community Growth; Awards $280,000 in EWC Cares Grants After Record Fundraising Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Express Car Wash, today announced that more than $280,000 in EWC Cares grants have been awarded this year to 40 community non-profit partners across its markets. These grants are powered by an outstanding $692,927.54 raised through its EWC Cares initiative over the past year, reflecting the strength of EWC's growing community impact and customer support.

Express Wash Concepts, through their EWC Cares program, presents a check to the Cleveland Guardians Foundation during their recent CLEInspires fundraising event.

Each year, EWC Cares supports a wide range of non-profit missions— from youth development, animal welfare, and community sports to food security, veteran services, education, and social support programs. This year's 40 grant recipients reflect the diverse and impactful work happening every day across EWC's communities, and include 1,000 Ties, Crayons to Classrooms, Flying Horse Farms, ForeverDads, Hero Kids Foundation, LifeCare Alliance, Susie Q's Kids and many more.

Grant recipients are recognized across four award tiers that celebrate the scope of their mission and community reach:

$25,000+ — Power of Clean Partner

$10,000+ — Community Clean Champion

$5,000+ — Impact Igniter

$2,500+ — Shine Shaper

"Every dollar raised through EWC Cares represents people helping people, and this past year alone we increased our giving by an incredible 64%," said John Roush, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts. "Our customers, teams, and communities make this impact possible, and we couldn't be more excited to support nonprofit partners who are driving real change where it matters most."

EWC Cares funding is generated through new express wash grand openings, onsite seasonal air-freshener campaigns, and the year-round Towel Exchange Program offered at all locations. In addition to grant awards, EWC Cares also supports local community organizations through individual sponsorship and donation requests.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 125 award-winning express car washes across six states and five brands, with more than 25 additional locations slated to open in 2026. The company was honored as the 2023 International Car Wash Association's inaugural Community Impact Award winner and was recognized in Professional Carwashing & Detailing Magazine's inaugural Champions of Charity class. For a list of 2025 grant recipients, visit www.ExpressWashConcepts.com

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 125+ award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location.

