Express Wash Concepts Ranked #175 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest Growing Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has been ranked #175 on Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

"We are honored to be featured, along with fifteen other Central Ohio businesses, as one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As a local, home-grown company, this recognition signifies that we are excelling at providing our customers with the best high-quality wash and customer service experience possible, while also continuing to offer incredible growth opportunities for our 420+ employees."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 35 Ohio-based express car washes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland and Greater Toledo. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Four additional locations are scheduled to open by the first half of 2021.

The 225 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show stunning rates of growth across all industries. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and interactive database can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. With 35 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Inc. 5000 Regionals:

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million.

