Express Wash Concepts Ranked #88; Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest-Growing Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. According to Inc. Magazine, EWC ranked #88 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, with a two-year revenue growth of 59%. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies across 12 Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

This year, 144 companies earned a spot on the Inc. Regionals Midwest list, underscoring the strength and selectivity of the ranking. The honorees from the Midwest region added 8,171 jobs and $5.2 billion to the regional economy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures— including inflation and labor constraints— companies recognized on this year's list delivered a median growth rate of approximately 69 percent, highlighting the resilience and performance of businesses driving growth across the region.

"Sustained growth in today's environment requires focus, discipline and consistent execution," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This recognition reflects the strength of our operating model and the commitment of our team to deliver a fast, high-quality experience across every market we serve. As a company built in the Midwest, we're proud to continue scaling while staying deeply connected to the communities that support us."

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 135 express car wash locations across key Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets under five brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. The company's Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location, supporting strong recurring engagement and long-term growth.

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list can be found at inc.com/midwest.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 135 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts