Express Wash Concepts Reaches 100th Location Milestone with Grand Opening in Prairie Township, Ohio

Industry Leading Express Car Wash Company Opens 33rd Central Ohio Moo Moo Express Car Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the country's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is celebrating the grand opening of its 100th express car wash in Prairie Township, Ohio at 55 South Grener Avenue. The newest Moo Moo Express, the Company's 33rd Central Ohio location, opened this week and features a state-of-the-art, three-minute express wash tunnel and professional-grade free vacuums. With a continued strategic focus on the Columbus market and core market expansion throughout Pittsburgh, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, and Hampton Roads, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025.

"I started this journey in 2008 when my local car wash shut down, and I was left without a quality option to keep my car clean," said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash Founder and Express Wash Concepts CEO. "To look back at our growth story as we open what is now our 100th location is absolutely amazing. We have established powerhouse brands that offer our customers the most premium car wash experience available today, including retail and unlimited wash club membership options at unbeatable prices. At the same time, we are not just washing cars, we are making a difference in our communities and team members lives."

Moo Moo Express and the EWC family of brands offer a state-of-the-art, high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular "Wash Smart" unlimited wash club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Express Wash Concepts portfolio. Four additional Central Ohio locations are under construction and slated to open in early, 2025 on Evans Way Court, West Mound Street, Turnberry Court and Sawmill Road.

From October 18-27, 2024 the new Prairie Township Moo is offering a free signature Crème de la Crème + Ceramic car wash ($22 value) to all customers. Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, a savings of up to $60. For every Unlimited Wash Club sign-up, Moo Moo Express will donate $10 to the Family Mentor Foundation's Buddy Box Program, which provides food to Columbus area children facing food insecurity on the weekend. Each year, the Family Mentor Foundation provides more than 50,000 Buddy Boxes to children in need.

Additional Moo Moo Express Grand Opening promotions include a $50 Moo gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to the Family Mentor Foundation. Once purchased at the 55 South Grener Avenue location, gift cards are redeemable at any Central Ohio Moo or EWC location.

Part of the Wildcat Car Wash Platform, Express Wash Concepts is currently ranked the fourth largest conveyor car wash company in the country and is repeatedly included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Company was recognized in the inaugural Professional Carwashing & Detailing 2023 Champions of Charity program, and was the first recipient of the International Car Wash Association's Community Impact Award. Each year, Express Wash Concepts donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to local non-profit organizations through its EWC Cares initiative.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 100 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

