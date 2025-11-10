Express Wash Concepts Salutes Military Heroes with Free Signature Car Washes on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Express Car Wash, is proud to once again participate in the Grace for Vets Free Wash Day on Tuesday, November 11. The annual event honors all active and retired U.S. military personnel with a complimentary wash as a small token of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

All active and retired military members are invited to visit any 125+ EWC locations across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana and North Carolina, to receive the company's top wash — the Ceramic 4 Ultra Wash (up to $24 value) — free of charge.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Grace for Vets unites car wash operators across the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia to give back to veterans and active-duty personnel through the simple act of a free wash. Since its inception, the program has provided more than 4.2 million free washes to military heroes worldwide.

Last year, EWC collectively honored more than 5,900 military personnel with free washes across its brands, including 2,700 in Central Ohio. With continued growth and community engagement, the company hopes to surpass that number this year as part of its ongoing mission to enhance people, communities, and cars through the power of clean.

Redemption is simple: On Tuesday, November 11, active and retired military personnel can visit any participating EWC location and mention their service to an attendant to receive their free Ceramic 4 Ultra wash. Guests are encouraged to enjoy complimentary vacuums afterward and connect with team members as part of EWC's culture of gratitude and community connection.

"The Grace for Vets program is one of the most meaningful days of the year for our entire team," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "It's our honor to give back to those who have given so much. Offering a free wash is a simple gesture, but it represents our deep appreciation for the brave men and women who have served our country."

In 2024, the car wash industry as a whole gave away more than 392,000 free washes on Veterans Day, continuing a powerful two-decade-long tradition of unity and gratitude through the Grace for Vets initiative.

For participating locations visit www.ExpressWashConcepts.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 125+ award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location.

For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

