Express Wash Concepts Strengthens Presence in Greater Cleveland with Launch of Two New Clean Express Auto Wash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its continued Clean Express Auto Wash expansion with the grand opening of two Greater Cleveland locations at 1884 Nagle Rd. in Avon and 7796 Munson Rd. in Mentor. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 103 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open through 2025.

"These two new openings highlight our Clean Express portfolio's continued impressive growth, and we are excited to now offer 36 convenient Clean Express locations throughout Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Toledo and Detroit," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We remain dedicated to providing an exceptional wash experience at a great value, outstanding customer service, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our team members and the communities we serve."

From December 6-15, 2024 both new Avon and Mentor Clean Express locations are offering a free signature Cleanest Ultra + Ceramic car wash ($22 value) to all customers. Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, a savings of up to $60. Clean Express will donate $10 for each Unlimited Wash Club sign-up to 1,000 Ties to help further their mission of empowering youth and their families in high-poverty communities by teaching essential life skills that foster lifelong success.

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to 1,000 Ties. Once purchased at either the Avon or Mentor location, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment and all washes are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Complimentary professional grade vacuums are available at all locations, including an industry-leading indoor vacuuming station at the new Mentor location. The popular Unlimited Wash Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates more than 100 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts