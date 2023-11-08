Express Wash Concepts to Extend Free Car Washes to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day

ETNA, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts, a prominent car wash company operating five distinct brands, proudly announces its enthusiastic participation in the annual Grace for Vets program. To honor the service and sacrifice of military personnel and veterans, Express Wash Concepts will be providing complimentary car washes at all locations across its five brands, including: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Bee Clean Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash .

The Grace for Vets initiative, observed annually on Veterans Day, is designed to express gratitude to veterans and active-duty members by offering free car washes as a token of appreciation. Express Wash Concepts is extending its support across all its brands, ensuring that veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a complimentary car wash at any of the company's 92 locations.

Details of the Event:

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Locations: All Express Wash Concepts Family of Car Wash Brands

"We are honored to participate in Grace for Vets and extend our gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our country. By offering free car washes at all our locations, we hope to make a meaningful impact and show our appreciation for their dedication," said John Roush, CEO.

Express Wash Concepts takes pride in providing the highest quality car wash experiences through its five brands over 90 locations. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality, technologically advanced express wash services while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Veterans and active-duty military members are encouraged to visit any Express Wash Concepts location, on Saturday, November 11th, to avail themselves of the complimentary car wash offer.

For more information about Express Wash Concepts and its commitment to community initiatives, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com .

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is a trusted name in the car wash industry, operating over 90 car wash locations with five car wash brands including: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Bee Clean Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash . With a focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, Express Wash Concepts aims to redefine the car wash experience.

