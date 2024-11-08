Express Wash Concepts to Offer Free Car Washes to Veterans & Active-Duty Personnel on Veterans Day, November 11th

Express Wash Concepts

Nov 08, 2024, 08:45 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 

Who: 

Express Wash Concepts, parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.



What:

Express Wash Concepts will be offering free signature + ceramic car washes (up to $24 value) to all veterans and active-duty personnel on Monday, November 11, 2024 at all 100 locations. Part of the Grace for Vets initiative, Express Wash Concepts is joining thousands of other car wash locations across the country to honor and recognize those who have served or are currently serving their country. In the past 20 years, the Grace for Vets program has given away more than 3.8 million car washes to our veterans and active military personnel.



Where:

 

  • Moo Moo Express: 33 Central Ohio locations
  • Flying Ace Express: 15 Greater Dayton, Ohio & Richmond, Indiana locations
  • Clean Express: 33 Cleveland & Toledo, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan & Greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania locations
  • Green Clean Express: 16 Hampton Roads and Charlottesville, Virginia and Elizabeth City, North Carolina locations
  • Bee Clean Express: 3 Zanesville & Cambridge, Ohio locations
    For location information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com/locations/

When:

Monday, November 11, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 100 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

