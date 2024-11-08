Express Wash Concepts to Offer Free Car Washes to Veterans & Active-Duty Personnel on Veterans Day, November 11th

What:

Express Wash Concepts will be offering free signature + ceramic car washes (up to $24 value) to all veterans and active-duty personnel on Monday, November 11, 2024 at all 100 locations. Part of the Grace for Vets initiative, Express Wash Concepts is joining thousands of other car wash locations across the country to honor and recognize those who have served or are currently serving their country. In the past 20 years, the Grace for Vets program has given away more than 3.8 million car washes to our veterans and active military personnel.



