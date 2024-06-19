Express Wash Drives Growth in Detroit Metro Market; Announces Latest Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the heels of its March, 2024 Detroit market expansion announcement, Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its second Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at 26429 Gratiot Avenue in Roseville. The Company's first Detroit express wash location at 32976 Gratiot Avenue opened in March, 2024, with a third scheduled to open at 4200 Highland Rd. in Waterford Township in early fall, 2024. Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 97 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025, including 10 across Detroit.

"We are on track to become the region's best express car wash company, and look forward to continuing to exceed customer expectations with the highest quality, environmentally friendly wash experience possible, all offered at a great value," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue our thoughtful expansion, we remain focused on making a positive impact through our award-winning philanthropic and team member growth initiatives, furthering our mission of enhancing people, communities and cars through the power of clean."

Clean Express Auto Wash offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Unlimited Wash Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

From June 21st – 30th, 2024, the 26429 Gratiot Avenue Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Clean-est Ultra" signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value). In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders' Club Special, which includes up to six months of the Company's top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price. For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express will donate $10 to the Destined for Greatness Mentoring and Community Resource Center to help fulfill their mission of making a long-lasting impact to those in need.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 97+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

