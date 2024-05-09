Express yourself like never before with the new moto g stylus 5G

New device reveals an improved stylus, a cinematic display, and advanced camera system

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new moto g stylus 5G - 2024 joins the moto g family in North America, featuring an improved stylus experience that makes it easier than ever to unlock productivity and creativity. Complemented by a large, immersive display, powerful battery, and advanced camera system, the new moto g stylus 5G is perfectly equipped to make the most of those moments when inspiration strikes. The device also makes a statement with a sleek design, modern color options, and a soft, vegan leather finish, fueling users' self-expression inside and out.

improved built-in stylus to fuel creativity

The go-to for capturing one's thoughts, ideas, and designs, the built-in stylus on the new moto g stylus 5G features a new design, larger contact area, and improved software that makes navigating the device faster and easier. This includes reduced latency for a smoother experience, simplified note-taking, and new UI to easily access stylus features. Users can choose from any number of apps, and their favorites appear the moment they pop out the stylus.

From highlighting notes to editing photos, the stylus is always there when inspiration strikes. Fun features like Live Message and GIF Maker allow users to get more creative in messages with friends and family. There's also optical character recognition (OCR), which allows users to extract text from a written or printed document, digitize it with Moto Note, and then edit or reuse the text in any way they like.

larger-than-life entertainment

Enhancing the stylus capabilities is the 6.7" pOLED display, which bursts with cinematic sights and sounds. The ultrawide screen allows users to do multiple things at once, like taking notes while watching their favorite show, and Full HD+ resolution makes these experiences look sharp, bright, and detailed. A 120Hz refresh rate3 guarantees everything is smooth and seamless, plus, the refresh rate automatically adjusts based on the type of content on the screen.

The new moto g stylus 5G also has DCI-P3 and 10-bit color support so users can expect true-to-life colors when watching videos or scrolling social media. Complementing the on-screen content, the device has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® support for an immersive sound experience that reveals greater depth, clarity, and details in their favorite entertainment.

versatile camera system

The new moto g stylus 5G features an advanced 50MP camera system with Ultra Pixel technology and Optical Image Stabilization, so users can capture sharper and brighter images day or night. When lighting becomes a challenge, the camera responds by combining every four pixels into one large 2.0µm Ultra Pixel, resulting in 4x better light sensitivity. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) automatically compensates for unwanted camera movement, so even when an exposure takes longer—say, in low light conditions—clarity and detail shine through.

Additionally, with two additional cameras in one, users have all the tools they need for epic ultrawide shots and incredibly detailed close-ups. The ultrawide lens captures what eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame than a standard lens, while the Macro Vision lens gets 4x closer to your subject to capture the tiniest of details.

Whether live streaming or taking group selfies, the 32MP camera captures every detail in stunning clarity. Plus, the Quad Pixel technology on the front camera empowers users to create crystal-clear selfies and high-quality group shots day or night.

unbelievable battery life

Powering all of these enhanced features is a robust 5000mAh battery that gives you over a day of battery life1 and supports 30W TurboPower™ charging1 and 15W wireless charging.4 If you're on the go, you can get power for the day in just 30 minutes.1

To hold all of these drawings, notes, animations, and photos, the moto g stylus 5G comes with up to 256GB of built-in storage2,7 and RAM Boost5, which temporarily turns storage into virtual RAM for extra speed.

elevated design and software for peace of mind

Deal-seekers who refuse to compromise design and features for an ideal price point will find what they are looking for in the new moto g stylus 5G. Crafted from high-quality materials like vegan leather and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, the device has a fingerprint-resistant design and IP52 water-repellent build to protect against surprise spills and splashes.6

The new moto g stylus 5G will arrive on Android™ 14 and is outfitted with unique Motorola software features designed to enhance the overall user experience and provide peace of mind. This includes Moto Secure 2.0, Moto Unplugged, and Family Space.

Availability

In the United States, the new moto g stylus 5G - 2024 will be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and motorola.com starting May 30, and at Walmart in the coming weeks (MSRP: $399.99).7 The device will also be available at Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Spectrum, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible in the coming weeks.

In Canada, the new moto g stylus 5G - 2024 will be available at motorola.ca starting May 30 (MSRP: $499.99 CAD), with subsequent availability at select carriers and national retailers.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby LaboratoriesDolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Maximum 30W TurboPower charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 30W charger or higher (sold separately); higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates. Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. Standard charger and wireless charger may be sold separately. Maximum 30W TurboPower™ charging speed on device. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use; feature on by default unless turned off. Available RAM is less due to operating system, software and other functions; may change with software updates. Features vary by market. Water-repellent design creates barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to fresh water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. Pricing and memory variant varies by channel

