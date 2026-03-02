motorola razr fold redefines productivity and play, marking a new era for razr and foldables

Overview

First book-style foldable in the razr family, designed to maximize productivity and creativity

Versatile multitasking with dual displays, adaptive interfaces, and flexible layouts

The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform powers innovative AI features to boost productivity, power smart camera features, and stay organized

Rated #1 foldable camera system and #2 smartphone camera system in North America on DXOMARK, featuring a rear camera system awarded the DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence 1

Largest battery available in a foldable 2 for long-lasting power

for long-lasting power moto pen ultra support for precision when taking notes, sketching, and creative work on the go 3

Up to seven years of Android™ OS upgrades and security updates4

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The foldable future has officially arrived at Motorola. Today, we're thrilled to fully unveil the motorola razr fold, a bold new addition to the razr family and Motorola's first book-style foldable smartphone that becomes a spacious canvas for work, creativity, and play without compromise. With a strikingly slim 6.6″ external display that transforms into a spacious 8.1″ 2K LTPO canvas when unfolded, the razr fold is built for productivity, creativity, and next-level entertainment. Rated the #1 foldable camera system and #2 smartphone camera system in North America on DXOMARK1, the largest battery available in a foldable,2 powerhouse performance and AI tools, and flexible layouts with moto pen ultra support,3 this device sets a new standard for what a foldable phone can do, effortlessly bridging work and play in one elegant, meticulously designed package.

The new motorola razr fold features the #1 foldable camera system and #2 smartphone camera system in North America, according to DXOMARK.

Big screen brilliance and entertainment meets pocketable perfection

Slim and lightweight yet strong to the core, motorola razr fold is designed for the rhythm of modern life, built to move effortlessly through work, play, and everything in between. Despite packing an industry-leading camera system and a massive-capacity battery, razr fold is just 4.6mm thin when open and 9.9mm thin when closed. It feels impossibly lightweight yet reassuringly solid in hand, anchored by a precision-engineered stainless steel teardrop hinge that guides every open and close, protecting the display and delivering long-lasting strength you can trust, day after day.

Beneath the display, a titanium inner screen plate helps distribute pressure evenly across the fold, allowing the screen to return to its original shape after every open and close, maintaining consistency over time. Combined with Ultra-Thin Glass and an Anti-Shock Film, this advanced design is built to last while preserving a smooth, creaseless look. On the outside, razr fold is the world's first smartphone featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3. In Motorola internal testing, razr fold achieved over 75% better drop performance compared to previous-generation devices,5 proving that cutting-edge foldable design can also be incredibly resilient.

Open razr fold up to experience a spacious, vibrant display made for multitasking, gaming, and cinematic streaming. With the brightest interior display of any foldable on the market,6 razr fold lets users enjoy their phone to the fullest even in bright, direct sunlight. Enjoy audio with Dolby Atmos®, which reveals greater depth, clarity and details for an immersive audio experience. And as the only foldable with Sound by Bose technology, razr's stereo speakers are expertly EQ-tuned to deliver rich, engaging sound.

Close razr fold, and it transforms into a compact, stylish companion that fits seamlessly into any moment. And there are more ways to use razr fold that go way beyond just open or closed. Fold into laptop mode for comfortable typing and multitasking or fold into tent mode to watch content. With fluid task switching, natural split-screen workflows, and more room to enjoy entertainment, razr fold turns daily flow into second nature. Its adaptive design doubles as a steady tripod for hands-free capture, and the fold-forward form makes multi-display productivity smoother and more flexible than ever.

razr fold comes in two refined finishes, Pantone® Blackened Blue, featuring a woven diamond piqué-inspired finish engineered for exceptional durability, and Pantone® Lily White, wrapped in a silk-inspired finish with a soft sheen and elevated warmth. Each finish reflects a different facet of contemporary elegance. With gently rounded edges and a premium, balanced build, razr fold feels luxurious whether working, creating with the stylus, or shifting effortlessly between open and closed.

Flagship camera system, now on a foldable

Elevate every snapshot, video, and editing experience with a camera system that redefines what's possible on a foldable. Awarded the coveted DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence,1 razr fold's camera system wows with a suite of industry-leading camera hardware and software, including:

50MP main sensor , 7 the next-generation 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 828, our largest 50MP sensor yet for recording cinematic Dolby Vision® videos. It works seamlessly with advanced AI-powered imaging to deliver photos with stunning clarity, rich color, and real-time adaptability. Record and edit stunning 8K videos . Dolby Vision® imaging technology, embraced by the world's top filmmakers and storytellers, transforms content with rich cinematic detail, providing captivating colors, sharper contrast, and richer details. Confidently capture the world as you see it with Pantone™ Validated color and skin tones that authentically simulate the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. 8

, the next-generation 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 828, our largest 50MP sensor yet for recording cinematic Dolby Vision® videos. It works seamlessly with advanced AI-powered imaging to deliver photos with stunning clarity, rich color, and real-time adaptability. Record and edit stunning . imaging technology, embraced by the world's top filmmakers and storytellers, transforms content with rich cinematic detail, providing captivating colors, sharper contrast, and richer details. Confidently capture the world as you see it with that authentically simulate the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. 50MP periscope telephoto lens , 7 our advanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, which features a periscope telephoto lens for exceptional resolution even from distance. Zoom in 3x with extreme optical clarity while OIS keeps every shot steady. For distant scenes, go further with up to 100x Super Zoom Pro powered by moto ai, which intelligently sharpens faraway subjects for cleaner detail.

, our advanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, which features a periscope telephoto lens for exceptional resolution even from distance. Zoom in 3x with extreme optical clarity while keeps every shot steady. For distant scenes, go further with up to powered by moto ai, which intelligently sharpens faraway subjects for cleaner detail. 50MP ultrawide lens 7 with a 122° field of view, that fits more scenery or people effortlessly into the frame. Built-in Macro Vision gets as close as 3.5cm for extreme close-ups that capture every minute detail.

with a 122° field of view, that fits more scenery or people effortlessly into the frame. Built-in Macro Vision gets as close as 3.5cm for extreme close-ups that capture every minute detail. 32MP internal selfie camera9 captures selfies in stunning, ready-to-share detail. Quad Pixel technology boosts sensitivity for sharper shots and richer contrast, even in tricky lighting. 4K video recording delivers selfie videos with bold colors and beautiful clarity. And with moto ai, every image is intelligently optimized so skin tone, expression, and vibe look exactly how users intended. A 20MP external selfie camera offers even more options to capture content, with the flexibility to take video calls or selfies in laptop mode.

And thanks to the razr fold's adaptive design, users can capture content more creatively than ever. It stands on its own like a built-in tripod, providing hands-free framing flexibility that candy-bar phones simply can't offer.

AI-powered productivity unfolds

Intelligent performance is at the heart of razr fold, embedded deeply into the foldable experience through smarter, more intuitive AI. Transform daily interactions with extra assistance and creativity thanks to moto ai. Shaped by a user base of over 1 million monthly users, useful prompts like "Catch me up" will give a tailored summary of top notifications,10 and "Pay Attention" will transcribe important conversations in real time.11 razr fold also grants the flexibility to explore more AI options and freedom to choose the right app for the right moment, whether that's getting quick answers through Microsoft Copilot, unlocking new possibilities with Google Gemini,12 or supercharging search with Perplexity AI.

The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform delivers ultra-smooth performance that supercharges AI, boosting performance, camera quality, and efficiency all at once. Enjoy seamless multi-tasking and gaming with 16GB of RAM13 and the added help of RAM Boost,14 and store years worth of photos, videos, and memories with up to 1TB of storage13.

motorola razr fold uses an advanced liquid-cooling system to deliver smoother, more consistent performance during gaming, streaming, and multitasking. By managing heat more efficiently, it helps the phone stay comfortable in hand and maintains speed without sudden slowdowns. And with up to seven Android™ OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates,4 motorola razr fold users get to enjoy all this powerhouse performance for years to come.

Game-changing battery and super speedy charging

Enjoy the largest battery available in a foldable.2 The massive 6000mAh battery lets users capture and edit content for hours on end and multi-task across apps without worrying about running out of power.15, 16 Thanks to revolutionary silicon-carbon technology, enjoy both a long-lasting battery life and an ultrathin design, without compromising performance.

No one likes to race against the clock to charge their phone before a big night out or a busy day at work. 80W TurboPower™ delivers up to 12+ hours of power in just 12 minutes,17 so users can recharge quickly and get back to what matters. For wire-free refueling, 50W TurboPower™ wireless charging18 comes in handy.

Precise control with moto pen ultra

moto pen ultra puts creative precision and productivity directly in users' hands, transforming the razr fold into a powerful digital canvas and flexible workspace.3 Designed for accuracy and flow, the ultra-fine tip delivers high precision with pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, low latency, and reliable palm rejection, ensuring every stroke lands exactly where intended.

Effortlessly annotate documents, clip and move text or images, capture instant screenshots, and switch pen or brush styles with intuitive control. A smart, contextual Quick Toolbar surfaces favorite tools when users need them, while hover support, Quick Clip, Sketch to Image, and Speed Share help users work faster without breaking focus. moto pen ultra features an all-day battery15 with the carrying case and support for fast charging, so it's always ready when ideas strike.

Availability

The new motorola razr fold will be available in North America in the coming months, with pricing and specific availability details to be shared closer to launch. Stay tuned!

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Corning® and Gorilla® are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. Dolby, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. Google and Android are trademarks of Google, LLC. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 According to DXOMARK's March 2026 smartphone testing report and rankings; results reflect only devices tested.

2 India: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in India as of March 2026.

LATAM: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in LATAM countries as of March 2026.

EMEA: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in EMEA countries as of March 2026.

NA: Based on "foldable" smartphones available in NA countries as of March 2026.

3 moto pen ultra sold separately.

4 Includes 7 OS upgrades and up to 7 years of security updates starting from the global launch date. May vary by market, network provider and/or model. See https://support.motorola.com/app/software-upgrade for details.

5 When integrated into Motorola devices, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3 delivered over 75% improved drop performance compared to first-generation Gorilla® Glass Ceramic, results based on Motorola internal comparative testing. Actual performance may vary.

6 Based on published peak brightness specifications of currently available foldables in the comparison set as of launch. Peak brightness achieved under specific conditions; varies by content and ambient light.

7 50MP ultrawide sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

8 PANTONE Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025.

9 32 MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1 large quad pixel, for a photo resolution of 8 MP

10 Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, SMS by Google, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnb. Compatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed.

11 Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese. Moto ai requires 5G or stable network connectivity to function properly. Availability and performance of these features may vary depending on your network provider, location, and plan. Access to 5G services may require a compatible device and plan, and network performance may be impacted by factors beyond Motorola's control. Please consult with your carrier for more information on 5G availability and connectivity requirements.

12 Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy.

13 Available user storage and memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

14 RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use. 16GB model: 16GB physical RAM + up to 16GB RAM Boost (AI auto optimized default | 16GB Max). Available RAM is less due to operating system, software and other functions; may change with software updates. Features vary by market.

15 The typical capacity is 6000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 5760mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

16 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

17 To achieve these results, device must be open while charging; charger sold separately. Maximum 80W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 80W charger or higher. Battery must be substantially depleted and charge boost must be on; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Median users can get up to 12+ hours of battery life in under 10 minutes of charge. Battery life claims are approximate and based on median users tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

18 Requires Motorola TurboPower™ 50W Wireless Charger; sold separately.

About DXOMARK

DXOMARK is an independent French technology company recognized worldwide as a reference authority in the evaluation of smartphone camera, display, and battery performance, as well as other consumer and professional electronic devices. Its assessments are based on rigorous scientific testing combined with advanced perceptual analysis.

Headquartered in Paris, DXOMARK brings together passionate engineers and imaging experts who have conducted thousands of tests each year for more than 20 years across the company's 17 state-of-the-art laboratories, all designed and developed in-house.

DXOMARK delivers end-to-end imaging quality expertise and solutions, ranging from independent quality evaluation services to the design and manufacturing of turnkey testing laboratories. The company also conducts dedicated qualitative studies to better understand user preferences and expectations across key challenging imaging topics.

To know more about DXOMARK, please visit dxomark.com.

