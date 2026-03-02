Motorola and FIFA Heroes team up to bring arcade style, football action to fans everywhere

The partnership, alongside publisher Solace, extends across multiple touchpoints and into Motorola's consumers' hands

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola, a Lenovo company, is proud to announce that it is the official smartphone partner of the recently announced FIFA Heroes game, published by Solace. FIFA Heroes is an arcade-style, 5-a-side football title that , for the first time , features real players, mascots and fictional IP characters on the same pitch. This partnership brings together Motorola's cutting-edge mobile technology and the game's immersive gaming experience, creating a seamless experience for fans to enjoy the world's most popular sport in a fun and interactive way.

FIFA Heroes is an arcade-style, 5-a-side football title that, for the first time, features real players, mascots and fictional IP characters on the same pitch.

As the official smartphone partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Motorola is committed to bringing the excitement of the tournament directly into consumers' hands. FIFA Heroes delivers on that promise, offering fans innovative, mobile-first experiences that keep them connected to this unique moment in time.

With this partnership, Motorola's presence will extend across multiple touchpoints. Motorola will appear directly within the FIFA Heroes game, and many upcoming Motorola smartphones will include instant access to the newest FIFA-licensed mobile game. Fans can also download the game from the Google Play Store, making it simple to play from anywhere.

All Motorola users will gain access to exclusive in-game content designed just for them, including power up tokens and gems, game emotes, a retro razr goal celebration, playable characters, and more. This content is part of a broader collaboration that will unfold through a series of global activations, leading up to and throughout the FIFA World Cup 26™, giving fans around the globe new ways to connect with the action, on and off the pitch.

Beyond the content itself, the partnership introduces a gaming experience designed specifically for the brand new razr fold, redefining what a foldable form factor can bring to the gaming space. This exclusive experience optimizes the device's large 8.1" unfolded display so that players get an expanded view of the pitch that keeps the action fully in focus. Plus, the extra screen space makes it so that controls can sit comfortably below gameplay for an unobstructed display, and also gives players the flexibility to customize their layout for optimal ergonomics.

"This collaboration goes beyond gaming—it's about delivering an experience that feels faster, smoother, and more connected for every fan," says François LaFlamme, Chief Marketing Officer at Motorola. "By working closely with Solace and FIFA, we've optimized FIFA Heroes for Motorola devices so players get the best possible performance right out of the box. It's a powerful way to show how our technology enhances the way people play, connect, and experience entertainment, and we're excited to share even more in the months ahead."

More updates, more content, and more ways to play are on the horizon. Stay tuned.

