Exscape Group Announces New Partnership with Buckeye Landscape Service

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exscape Group today announced a new partnership with Buckeye Landscape Service, marking another important step in the company's continued growth across the Columbus market.

This partnership brings together two legacy brands with deep roots in Ohio and a shared commitment to quality, service, and long-term customer relationships. By joining forces with Buckeye Landscape Service, Exscape Group is building on the strength of one of the area's historically prominent landscape companies while expanding its ability to serve customers throughout Columbus and the surrounding communities.

"Buckeye has long been a respected name in the Columbus market, and we're proud to welcome Matthew Esterer and the Buckeye team into Exscape Group," said Bill Dysert, CEO of Exscape Group. "This partnership is about honoring the legacy Buckeye built while strengthening it with the resources, support, and the long-term vision of our platform. Together, we're creating something even stronger for our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve."

Matthew Esterer, Owner of Buckeye Landscape Service, said the partnership represents an exciting next chapter for the company and its team.

"Buckeye has built its reputation over many years by delivering dependable service and strong relationships throughout the Columbus area," said Esterer. "Partnering with Exscape Group gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation, invest in our people, and continue delivering the high level of service our customers have come to expect. We're excited about what this means for the future."

The partnership reinforces Exscape Group's strategy of aligning with established, high-quality operators who share its values of craftsmanship, integrity, and customer care. Customers in Columbus and surrounding areas can continue to expect the trusted service and local expertise they know, now backed by the added strength of a growing regional platform.

About Exscape Group

Exscape Group is a high-growth landscape maintenance, design, installation, and snow removal company serving residential and commercial clients. The company is dedicated to craftsmanship, integrity, and exceptional customer experience, with a growing portfolio of leading brands across Ohio and continued expansion planned throughout the Midwest. Visit ExscapeGroup.com.

SOURCE Exscape Group