Exscape Group Announces Partnership with Lassiter & Son and Spring Lake Nursery

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exscape Group today announced a new partnership with Lassiter & Son and Spring Lake Nursery. This partnership expands Exscape Group's presence in the Cleveland market and strengthens its ability to serve customers with premium-quality plant material and trusted local expertise.

The partnership brings together businesses with deep roots in Northeast Ohio and a shared commitment to quality, service, and long-term customer relationships. Exscape Group is partnering with two established businesses, building on a strong local legacy while enhancing its capabilities to serve customers across Cleveland and the surrounding communities.

"Lassiter & Son has built a strong reputation in the Cleveland market through dependable service, lasting relationships, and a clear commitment to quality," said Bill Dysert, CEO of Exscape Group. "We're proud to welcome Jon Lassiter and his team to Exscape Group. Jon's ownership of both Lassiter & Son and Spring Lake Nursery made this a particularly meaningful opportunity, as it expands our ability to provide customers with premium-quality plant material while continuing to support the retail and wholesale relationships those businesses have developed over the years. This partnership allows us to invest in a respected local operation and position it for continued long-term success."

Jon Lassiter, Owner of Lassiter & Son and Spring Lake Nursery, said the partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the businesses.

"For years, Lassiter & Son and Spring Lake Nursery have served customers throughout the Cleveland area with dependable service, strong relationships, and quality products," said Lassiter. "Partnering with Exscape Group allows us to build on that foundation, continue serving our existing retail and wholesale customers, and further expand our ability to provide premium-quality plant material. We're excited about what this means for our customers, our team, and the future of the business."

The transaction reflects Exscape Group's strategy of partnering with established operators that bring strong local reputations, valuable capabilities, and a customer-first approach.

For customers, the partnership enhances access to premium-quality plant material while supporting continued service for existing retail and wholesale accounts. Customers throughout Cleveland and the surrounding area can continue to expect the trusted service and local expertise they know, now backed by the additional strength and resources of a growing regional platform.

About Exscape Group

Exscape Group is a high-growth landscape maintenance, design, installation, and snow removal company serving residential and commercial clients. The company is dedicated to craftsmanship, integrity, and exceptional customer experience, with a growing portfolio of leading brands across Ohio and continued expansion planned throughout the Midwest. Visit ExscapeGroup.com.

SOURCE Exscape Group