Extra Duty Solutions Honors Fallen Officers with Gift Initiative During Police Memorial Week

SHELTON, Conn., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In tribute to law enforcement officers and their invaluable service to communities across the nation, Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) has announced the dispatch of over 200 appreciation gifts to client law enforcement agencies, ahead of Police Memorial Week (May 13–18, 2024). This generous gesture underscores EDS's deep commitment to recognizing the profound sacrifices made by police officers and sheriff's deputies.

EDS CEO Rich Milliman expressed the significance of this act of remembrance by stating, "Police Memorial Week is about stepping back and reflecting on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice." He went on to explain, "It's a time to honor our fallen heroes and reaffirm our support for their brethren who continue to protect and serve with unwavering courage."

The firm selected two symbolic gifts for this year's initiative: a sign inscribed with "Blessed Are the Peacemakers" and a banner bearing the heartfelt message, "We honor the courageous law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our communities."

The banner is a special token of appreciation for EDS' first-year clients, while the commemorative sign is presented to long-term partners in recognition of their ongoing commitment to keeping communities safe.

EDS' gift initiative not only honors the memory of officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty but also serves as a tangible expression of gratitude towards law enforcement agencies for their partnership and trust in EDS' services.

By marking Police Memorial Week with such a campaign, Extra Duty Solutions reinforces its pledge to support law enforcement personnel and agencies across the country, championing their cause, and remembering the heroes we have lost.

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Extra Duty Solutions has over 215 full-service clients and 100 active-duty scheduling software clients, across 24 states. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

