Extraordinary Nursing Faculty and Nursing Students to be Recognized with The Daisy Award® at South University

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is proud to announce that four SU nursing students and four SU faculty members will soon be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse Educators and Extraordinary Nursing Students®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nursing Faculty and Nursing Students may be nominated by patients, peers, families, colleagues, and alumni. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at South University to receive The DAISY Award. Nominations are accepted throughout the year with awards presented once a year at celebrations attended by the Honoree's colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads, "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer's Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the faculty and students at South University are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.

Said Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Michelle Krawczyk, "We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurse educators and nursing students go above and beyond every day. It's important that our faculty and students know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that."

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in thousands of healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Ethics, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs. More information is available at www.DAISYfoundation.org .

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

