South University School of Pharmacy Achieves 81% First-Time NAPLEX Pass Rate

School of Pharmacy ranks #1 among 3-year PharmD programs in South Atlantic Region and #2 in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is proud to announce that its School of Pharmacy has achieved an 81% first-time pass rate on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination® (NAPLEX) for 2025 graduates, positioning the program as the #1 three-year PharmD program in the South Atlantic Region and #2 overall PharmD program in Georgia.

The 81% first-time pass rate represents a significant 21.7 percentage point increase from the previous year and reflects South University's ongoing commitment to student success through strategic curriculum enhancements and comprehensive student support from day one through post-graduation. Of the 58 South University students who took the NAPLEX on their first attempt in 2025, 47 passed the examination.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the hard work of our students, and our school-wide commitment to preparing the next generation of pharmacy professionals for excellence in practice," said Adegoke Adeniji, Dean and Associate Professor at the South University School of Pharmacy. "From the moment our students begin their journey with us, we nurture them in a results-oriented learning environment that emphasizes both academic rigor and real-world application."

The success reflects several key strategic improvements implemented by the School of Pharmacy:

School-wide commitment to nurturing students in a results-oriented learning environment from day one

to nurturing students in a results-oriented learning environment from day one Curriculum enhancements that better align coursework with NAPLEX competencies and real-world pharmacy practice

that better align coursework with NAPLEX competencies and real-world pharmacy practice Post-graduation support programs designed to help graduates prepare for and pass the NAPLEX on their first attempt

According to data released by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) in January 2026, South University's 81% first-time pass rate is notable within the national context, where the overall first-time pass rate for all ACPE-accredited programs was 86.8% for 2025 graduates. South University's improvement trajectory demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted interventions and comprehensive student support systems.

The School of Pharmacy's accelerated three-year curriculum pathway offers eligible students the opportunity to complete their Doctor of Pharmacy degree in a shorter timeframe while maintaining the rigorous academic standards required for professional practice. The program emphasizes collaborative patient-centered care and prepares pharmacists for lifelong learning in an evolving healthcare landscape.

"As we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare education, South University remains focused on outcomes that matter most: preparing competent, compassionate professionals who are ready to serve their communities from day one," said Ben DeGweck, CEO and Chancellor of South University. "This significant improvement in NAPLEX pass rates reflects the University's commitment to continuous quality improvement and our investment in both our faculty and our students."

South University currently educates students across 11 campuses in the Southeastern United States, offering diverse healthcare education programs including pharmacy, nursing, physician assistant studies, and business administration, as well as flexible online learning options.

For more information about South University School of Pharmacy, visit http://www.southuniversity.edu/pharmacy .

About South University

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org)

