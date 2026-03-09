South University, Tampa PAs Partner with Calvary Community Clinic to Secure Life-Saving Cancer Treatment

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is proud to highlight a powerful example of its mission in action, as faculty from the SU Tampa Physician Assistant (PA) program collaborated to secure life-saving cancer treatment for an uninsured patient through the university's longstanding partnership with Calvary Community Clinic.

Karen M. Wilcox, DMSc, PA-C, Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs in the College of Health Professions, identified a suspicious mass during a routine visit at the clinic, where South University, Tampa PA faculty and first-year students volunteer every Friday as part of the Applied Learning Experience course. Recognizing the urgency of the case, Dr. Wilcox leveraged her professional network, reaching out to David Johnson, PA-C, an Orthopedic Oncology PA with Moffitt Cancer Center's Sarcoma Department and longtime faculty member of SU's Tampa PA program.

Through this collaboration, the patient was connected with Moffitt's Charity Care program and received a comprehensive oncology workup, including laboratory testing, biopsies, CT scans, and a full-body PET scan. The patient was diagnosed with B-cell Leukemia localized to the tumor – a rare presentation – and underwent inpatient and outpatient chemotherapy treatment. She is currently in remission living near family in Sarasota, Florida.

"At South University, we build strong clinical relationships. We don't just teach students clinical skills in a classroom – we model what it means to show up for patients in need," said Johnson. "When Karen called me about this case, there was no hesitation. We used our resources to get her seen quickly. That's the culture we're building here, and it's the example we set for every student who comes through our program."

South University, Tampa PA program has maintained a partnership with Calvary Community Clinic since 2015. The clinic, established by Mount Calvary SDA Church, provides free medical care to underrepresented and uninsured members of the Tampa Bay community, staffed entirely by volunteer clinicians including physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

"I have developed amazing academic and clinical relationships during my time with South University," said Dr. Wilcox, who has been with the institution since 2013. "Our network of PAs allows us to make a difference in patients' lives when they need it most."

South University offers an array of health education programs across its 11 campuses, including its Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program, which provides students with hands-on clinical training and community-based learning experiences.

