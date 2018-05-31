Extreme Reach Expands New York Sales Team; Promotes Two Sales Leaders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach, the cloud technology platform for TV and video ad workflow and Talent and Rights management, announced today the expansion of its New York sales team and the promotion of two of its long-time leaders. Justin Farrell joins as Sales Director in New York. Maegan Buckler and Brendan Gill, formerly Regional Vice Presidents, are now Senior Vice Presidents with teams spanning all regions.

Farrell brings more than a decade of experience working in digital media and adtech, most recently as Regional Sales Director for retail analytics provider, Commerce Signals. He previously served as East Coast Sales Director at Vindico (a division of Viant).

Buckler and Gill are veterans of Extreme Reach, having joined in 2009 and 2008 respectively, as the first two sales people at the company. Over the past decade they have been instrumental in building a client base that now includes the top 100 leading brands and their agencies. In their new roles, they will continue to work with clients across every vertical and drive further growth for Extreme Reach, which is uniquely positioned at the convergence of TV and video advertising.

"I'm delighted to welcome Justin to our growing sales team in New York and know we'll benefit from the skills and relationships he's developed during his 10-plus years in digital media," said Matt Timothy, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Reach. "I'm also very pleased to announce the well deserved promotions of Maegan and Brendan. They are outstanding leaders and have great insight into the challenges brands and agencies face in managing their creative assets as the entire advertising industry is disrupted."

The promotions are effective immediately.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach offers the only enterprise technology designed distinctly to bring together the TV and video ad workflow and all aspects of Talent & Rights management in a single, easy-to-use cloud platform. One platform and one process make brand advertising easier, and analytics more insightful, with the assurance of rights compliance wherever ads play. Founded in 2008, Extreme Reach proudly serves the world's biggest brands, agencies, post-production houses, all media destinations, and the talent community, altogether simplifying the process for every team that touches an ad campaign from start to finish. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Extreme Reach has offices in 19 cities worldwide.

