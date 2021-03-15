Extreme Reach Recognized with TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by Trustworthy Accountability Group

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete asset management solution for TV and video ads, today announced that it has been awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). The certification recognizes ER for adopting industry best practices to combat fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain.

As the leading global initiative fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety in digital advertising, TAG's certification offers independent recognition of ER's efforts to protecting advertisers, publishers, and viewers by reducing the risk of ad fraud and falsified data for its large base of video ad serving clients. The company's AdBridge™ platform was built to safely steward creative video assets from ideation all the way through campaign launch, using proprietary measurements to monitor and work against invalid traffic.

"As technology evolves, bad actors become more sophisticated and harder to identify and catch," says Dan Brackett, Chief Technology Officer of Extreme Reach. "We're proud to achieve this certification from TAG, which is a recognition of ER's ongoing work to stay ahead of invalid activity in the digital video ecosystem. Where viewers go, fraud unfortunately follows and it's incumbent on all of us to help keep the ecosystem safe for advertisers, publishers and viewers alike."

"We're pleased to award Extreme Reach with the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "By working with TAG on these issues, Extreme Reach is helping raise the bar for the industry in adopting rigorous anti-fraud standards. Fraud continues to be a problem within the advertising landscape, and collaborative efforts with leaders like Extreme Reach are helping the industry monitor and act on fraudulent activity, especially in the growing CTV space."

To learn more about ad serving with AdBridge and to see a full list of ER's partners and certifications, please visit https://extremereach.com/digital-video/.

About Extreme Reach:

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 20 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

