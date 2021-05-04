ExtriCARE USA Introduces Hybrid Technology To NPWT Market

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, a national medical device company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) distribution, is excited to introduce hybrid technology to the wound care market.

The company firmly believes NPWT is still in its infancy stage. There is a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation because this niche market is evolving. ExtriCARE USA recognizes the potential and is proactively investing in the future of NPWT, which will lead to more positive results for medical equipment providers, clinicians and patients.

ExtriCARE USA has developed a new concept to take the NPWT evolution to the next stage. They plan to positively disrupt the market with hybrid technology that brings versatility to the next level. This concept, coined as hNPWT, will provide patients with a continuum of care necessary to heal wounds more efficiently.

Currently, there are two primary applications of NPWT—traditional (tNPWT) and single-use (sNPWT). ExtriCARE USA understands wound healing is not a uniform approach. Through hybrid technology (hNPWT), clinicians can tailor the application based on the patients' distinct needs.

ExtriCARE USA's hybrid model will allow clinicians to be more efficient by simplifying the NPWT process. This hybrid system allows for one pump to utilize both silicon incisional and traditional foam dressing kits. Clinicians will confidently apply which approach will be best suited for the patient.

"Hybrid technology is the future of NPWT," said Peter Mason, President. "Our new product line will be the most adaptable NPWT system in the wound care industry."

When developing new medical devices, it's essential to consider the wide variety of preferences and benefits to all approaches. ExtriCARE USA's hybrid model significantly considers this by giving clinicians the freedom to make their own decisions and work around the patient's needs.

ExtriCARE USA is working closely with manufacturer Alleva Medical to design the new product line to bring this hybrid concept to life.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact Binh Nguyen at 717-389-2928 or [email protected].

About ExtriCARE USA:

ExtriCARE USA is a national medical device distribution company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Our products save clinicians time and benefit patients by introducing solutions that are mobile and provide a more flexible therapy. To learn more, visit www.extricareusa.com.

SOURCE ExtriCARE USA

Related Links

https://extricareusa.com

