Exus Renewables North America Closes $356M Construction Financing for Two Pennsylvania Wind Projects

KeyBank N.A., Along With Other Partners, funds Highland North and Cambria Wind Farms as Demand for Energy Surges

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exus Renewables North America (Exus), a leading independent power producer specializing in renewable energy solutions for data centers and other large energy consumers, today announced the closing of approximately $356M in construction financing for two Pennsylvania wind energy projects: the Cambria Wind Farm and the Highland North Wind Farm. KeyBanc Capital Markets, along with other partners,served as Coordinating Lead Arranger on the transaction.

The Cambria Wind Farm is a repowered 61.6 MW project in Adams Township, Cambria County, currently under construction with commercial operation expected in Fall 2026. The Highland North Wind Farm is a repowered 75 MW project, also in Cambria County. Both projects utilize Vestas turbines.

"The demand for clean energy from data centers and large corporations isn't slowing down, it's accelerating," said Jim Spencer, President and CEO, Exus Renewables North America. "For good developers with strong pipelines and quality sponsors, the capital is there, and this is exactly the kind of execution we're built for."

"KeyBank has a long history in Pennsylvania, and we're proud to support projects that expand clean energy generation while creating economic opportunities across the Commonwealth," said Andy Redinger, Managing Director and Head of the Utility, Power and Renewable Energy Group at KeyBanc Capital Markets. "Highland North and Cambria are high-quality projects led by an experienced developer, and this financing underscores our confidence in Exus and the long-term strength of the renewable energy sector."

The projects expand Exus's footprint in Pennsylvania, where the company owns over 306.9 MW of wind capacity, including the Twin Ridges Wind Farm, a completed 139.4 MW facility in Somerset County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for both Highland North and Cambria is planned for September 2026. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to Exus; Paul Hastings LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects, dedicated to advancing energy solutions across the United States. With more than 110 employees operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, Albuquerque, and Connecticut, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 6 gigawatts in its total portfolio and over 700 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and energy goals.

SOURCE Exus Renewables North America