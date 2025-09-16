Exxat Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Strengthening Exxat's leadership in responsible AI governance to advance clinical and experiential education.

WARREN N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leading provider of integrated solutions for clinical and experiential education, is now ISO/IEC 42001 certified, the first international standard designed specifically for the governance and management of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This achievement underscores Exxat's promise to deploy AI responsibly while supporting programs, students, and clinical partners worldwide.

ISO/IEC 42001 establishes a globally recognized framework for managing AI systems with transparency, accountability, and ethical oversight. By aligning with this standard, Exxat reinforces its commitment to building innovative, trustworthy tools across its platforms-including Exxat Prism, Exxat Approve, and Exxat One; that enhance clinical placements, compliance tracking, and program management.

"This certification affirms Exxat's leadership in using AI responsibly to support clinical education," said Aarti Vaishnav, CEO of Exxat. "This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, trust, and integrity for the programs, students, and partners we serve."

As programs face increasing enrollment and evolving accreditation demands, responsible AI offers new ways to improve efficiency without compromising equity or quality. Exxat views this certification not only as an accomplishment but as a responsibility to model how technology can strengthen education while upholding the highest ethical standards. The certification ensures these AI-driven solutions are developed under rigorous governance practices and continuous oversight, strengthening Exxat's role as a trusted partner to health sciences education.

About Exxat

Exxat is the trusted partner and recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat Prism product, the Exxat One platform, and best-in-class compliance service Exxat Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1400+ programs across 550+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more.

