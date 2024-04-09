Exxat Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Certification by Texas Department of Information Resources Ensures Exxat's Solutions Meet Rigorous Data Security Standards

WARREN, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, announced today it has obtained the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 2 Certification.

This certification is a testament to Exxat's commitment to ensuring the highest security standards for its numerous clients in Texas, delivering solutions that meet the specific regulatory and data protection requirements of the state's educational institutions. TX-RAMP provides a standardized framework for assessing the security of cloud services used by Texas state agencies and educational entities, ensuring that these services adhere to stringent data security protocols.

"Securing the TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification marks a significant achievement for Exxat and reinforces our dedication to meeting the rigorous security and privacy needs of our clients," said Aarti Vaishnav, CEO and Co-Founder of Exxat. "This accomplishment not only highlights our ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance data protection but also solidifies our promise to provide secure, reliable, and cutting-edge educational management solutions."

With the TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Exxat affirms its status as a trusted provider for educational institutions requiring a secure and compliant management system for their clinical and experiential learning programs.

About Exxat

Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat Prism product, Exxat One platform, and best-in-class compliance service Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com .

SOURCE Exxat