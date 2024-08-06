Exxat Celebrates the 2024 Exxat Student Scholarship Scholars

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, announced the achievements of 16 students through the Exxat Student Scholarship program. These scholarships are awarded across four categories: Scholarly Productivity, Diversity and Inclusion, Leadership, and Care for Underserved Communities, spotlighting the contributions of these students to the future of healthcare.

"Each year, through the Exxat Scholarship Program, we have the privilege of encountering remarkable young individuals who exhibit a desire to make a positive impact on the world and in their respective fields," said Aarti Vaishnav, Founder and CEO of Exxat. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients. It is inspiring to witness their achievements and hear about their aspirations for the years ahead."

The Scholarly Productivity Award recognizes students who have made significant contributions to the body of evidence in their respective professions, thereby advancing evidence-based practice and improving patient care.





The Diversity and Inclusion Award honors students who promote diversity and inclusion in the healthcare workforce, leading to improved healthcare outcomes for all.





The Leadership Award recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities in both the classroom and the community, inspiring others and making a positive impact.





recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities in both the classroom and the community, inspiring others and making a positive impact. The Care for Underserved Communities Award recognizes the pivotal role played by recipients in overcoming barriers to healthcare access in underserved communities and helping these communities thrive.

Congratulations to all our winners! Exxat is proud to support their professional development.

Online applications for the 2025-2026 Exxat Student Scholarship will be available in March 2025. To learn more about Exxat's Scholarship Program, visit here.

About Exxat

Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat Prism product, the Exxat One platform, and best-in-class compliance service Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1300+ programs across 550+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

