Exxat Expands Its Experiential Education Ecosystem with AI-Powered Video Assessment, Partnering with Echo360

WARREN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education, announced a strategic partnership with Echo360, integrating GoReact's AI-powered video assessment solution directly into the Exxat platform to advance skills-based learning across academic and experiential education programs.

"The Exxat and Echo360 partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how institutions prepare learners for real-world practice," said Kunal Vaishnav, Exxat's COO & Co-Founder. "By combining intelligent video-based assessment with comprehensive experiential education and program management, we're equipping educators and students with the tools they need not just to succeed, but to truly thrive in an evolving healthcare education landscape."

Exxat supports the full academic-to-practice journey for more than 1,600 academic programs, 10,000+ clinical affiliates, and 400,000+ learners nationwide, managing placements, onboarding, compliance, and curriculum alignment across nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, counseling, teacher education, and 65+ disciplines. By integrating GoReact, trusted by more than 500 institutions globally, Exxat now brings AI-powered video assessment and structured feedback directly into that same environment, giving learners a richer, more connected path from classroom to experiential practice.

"Echo360's mission extends from the front row to the front line, and we are excited to partner with Exxat to advance skill-building and competency across both learning and practice environments," said Murad Velani, Echo360's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership reflects a shared focus on advancing skills-based learning wherever skills are taught, practiced, and assessed."

Through a GoReact LTI integration, learners demonstrate skills in authentic contexts while educators use structured rubrics and time-stamped feedback to assess performance and support consistent skill development at scale. By embedding this directly within the Exxat platform, skill demonstrations, supervisor feedback, and competency records are unified alongside placement data, compliance, and curriculum frameworks, giving educators a complete view of learner development and ensuring students experience a cohesive journey from learning to practice.

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education, enabling stronger connections between academic programs, clinical partners, and learners. Through its integrated suite of solutions, Exxat helps institutions manage placements, onboarding, compliance, curriculum alignment, and student progress within a unified academic-to-practice network. By standardizing workflows and improving visibility across stakeholders, Exxat helps reduce administrative friction, improves student readiness, and supports more predictable, scalable pipelines into the healthcare workforce. Exxat serves programs and clinical partners nationwide across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, and public health disciplines. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™) — now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

SOURCE Exxat