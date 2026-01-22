Exxat Receives Strategic Investment from Accel-KKR to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

WARREN, N.J. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education in healthcare, today announced a minority growth investment from Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused investment firm. The partnership will support Exxat's next phase of growth by accelerating product innovation and expanding its reach across healthcare education and workforce development.

Exxat supports the full academic-to-practice journey through a connected suite of solutions that span curriculum management, placement coordination, onboarding, compliance, and student readiness.

Purpose-built for healthcare, allied health, and behavioral sciences, Exxat enables programs and clinical partners to operate within a shared structure, replacing fragmented workflows with standardized, data-driven processes. Today, Exxat supports more than 1,600 academic programs, 10,000+ clinical affiliates, and 400,000+ learners across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, public health, and related disciplines.

"This investment gives us the momentum to advance our platform, reach more learners and institutions alike, and strengthen the value we deliver," said Aarti Vaishnav, Founder & CEO of Exxat. "Accel‑KKR's expertise in scaling vertical high‑growth software companies makes them the right partner for our next chapter."

"Exxat plays a critical role at a pivotal moment for the healthcare workforce," said Greg Williams, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "Their platform sits at the intersection of education, clinical operations, and workforce planning, and we are excited to partner with the team as they scale their impact."

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education, enabling stronger connections between academic programs, clinical partners, and learners. Through its integrated suite of solutions, Exxat helps institutions manage placements, onboarding, compliance, curriculum alignment, and student progress within a unified academic-to-practice network.

By standardizing workflows and improving visibility across stakeholders, Exxat helps reduce administrative friction, improve student readiness, and support more predictable, scalable pipelines into the healthcare workforce. Exxat serves programs and clinical partners nationwide across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, and public health disciplines.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and to building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, and London. For more details, visit accel-kkr.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated the number of clinical affiliates referenced in paragraph 3

